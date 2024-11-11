Richard Allen found guilty on all charges in murders of Delphi teen girls

Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges related to the double murders of best friends Abby Williams and Libby German. The jury delivered their verdict on the fourth day of deliberations. 

November 11, 2024

