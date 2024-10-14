Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault by 6 more people

The new civil lawsuits allege Combs sexually abused the victims – including a then 16-year-old boy – between 1995 and 2021. Combs now faces at least 18 civil lawsuits and has denied wrong doing.  

October 14, 2024

