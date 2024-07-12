Search underway for 2 people missing following a deadly helicopter crash in Hawaii

Hikers reported seeing a tour helicopter go down in the water off Kauai. Three people were on board. Search teams have recovered one body, but there is no word on what may have caused the crash.

July 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live