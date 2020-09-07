Transcript for Security guard celebrates medical front-line workers

Finally tonight here, America strong. We are determined to continue celebrating our front line workers, but there's someone else just as determined. The guard watching over them. The front line workers, the first responders, at Kaiser permanente Downey medical center in California. They have been working around the clock since the pandemic began. And every day after their long, grueling 12-hour shift, they leave, but there's been one constant. Their security guard, Robert Johnson. Good morning! Robert's hands in the air, cheering. Elbow bumps. And the smiles felt right through their masks. Since March, Robert has waited for the doctors, nurses and staff as their shifts change. To celebrate them. To honor them. Tonight, Robert right here. Hi, David. That security guard on why he does it. You have the power with a smile to change a person's life. So, if a person is feeling down or exhausted, you can bring life into their life. He's a former sergeant in the Marines and he knows the power of community. I want them to know, look what you just done! You've just completed 12 hours of work! Let's rejoice. Hi, David! For NICU nurse Kelly Wilson, it makes all the difference. Just seeing him just gave me that extra boost to get home. And tonight, that team on the front lines in California with a message to every worker across this country. Hang in there. They are not alone. All the hospitals are going through the same thing. Keep positive, stay positive as much as you can. We love that guard and those workers. Good night.

