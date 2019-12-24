5 are sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for journalist’s killing

The publisher of the Washington Post, where Jamal Khashoggi worked, blasted the trial as a “sham”; the Saudis have refused to identify the men convicted in the slaying.
1:37 | 12/24/19

Transcript for 5 are sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for journalist's killing

