Transcript for Soldier hailed as hero for taking down active shooter with truck

And now, a frightening scene on a bridge in Kansas. A gunman getting out of his car, opening fire on drivers at an active duty soldier using his vehicle to stop him. Here's ABC's Diane Macedo. Reporter: Tonight, a Kansas soldier and father is being hailed a hero after taking down an active shooter with his own vehicle. The adrenaline took over. I knew people's lives were in danger, I needed to do something. Reporter: Police say the incident started late Wednesday morning, when the suspect stopped his car on the centennial bridge in Leavenworth, got out and started firing at random, hitting several vehicles. This was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge, firing at cars. Reporter: Master sergeant David Royer was caught in traffic behind the suspect's stopped car and on the phone with his fiance, when he says his military training kicked in. The man pulled up a rifle and started aiming at eastbound across the river and again to shoot. I immediately told my fiance to call 911. Just took the only action that I could take and accelerated my truck as quickly as possible and struck the active shooter and pinned him underneath my truck. Reporter: Police have not identified the suspect, but say he remains hospitalized, with significant injuries. The one victim shot is also recovering right now, and also a soldier. As for motive, police say they don't know the motive, but Royer's actions saved countless lives. Diane, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.