Transcript for Southwest flight's terrifying landing

terrifying landing in the middle of awful weather. All part of a major storm system now heading to the east, driving already treacherous. It's that passenger jet trying to land in a sweeping rainstorm, then appearing to hydroplane on the slick runway, stopping just short of an airport wall, a busy road right on the other side. Emergency vehicles rushing to the other side in Burbank. Some very frightening moments. Firefighters coming aboard to get everyone off. ABC's will Carr leading us off tonight from California. Reporter: Tonight, a terrifying landing for southwest passengers after their plane slid off a rain-soaked runway, coming to a screeching halt only after hitting an emergency barrier system. Southwest 278, area heavy precipitation directly over top of Burbank airport. Reporter: Southwest 278 was traveling in Oakland into rainy Burbank with limited visibility when the plane was cleared to land. The pilot came on the radio and said, hey, I want to let you guys know that the runway at Burbank is kind of short, it's rainy, I'm going to brake hard. Reporter: Passengers describing the chaotic moments as the plane appeared to hydroplane. What's going through your mind when that happens? What's going through my mind is that barrier at the end of the airport. You could see shrapnel and, like, sand and mud and stuff flying up past the windows. Reporter: The plane stopping at the end of the runway after hitting the airport's emergency barrier system designed to stop out of control planes, made of soft crushable material. It's the same technology that put the brakes on then vice presidential candidate Mike pence's campaign plane in 2016 when it skidded off the runway in New York. It's quite a big step, so just be very careful as you're exciting. Reporter: Despite the tense moments, all 117 onboard unharmed. Will Carr with us tonight from California. Will, as you report there, no injuries. We know the incident causing serious travel disruptions. We can't miss the plane there right over your shoulder. That's where the southwest jet came to a halt? Reporter: That's right, David. You can see where it came to that screeching halt, right before that barrier in front of a busy roadway. And while passengers believe that a hydroplane was involved, the official cause is under investigation. David? Will Carr leading us off tonight. Will, thank you.

