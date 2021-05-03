Now Playing: SpaceX landing ends in fiery crash

Now Playing: Flock of starlings forms shape of giant bird

Now Playing: Authorities destroy guns with bulldozer in Spain

Now Playing: Powerful earthquakes trigger tsunami watches in the Pacific

Now Playing: Royal feud intensifies: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan speak out

Now Playing: 2nd air strike called off against Iranian-backed militia

Now Playing: Teenage jockey wants to become the best horse jockey in the world

Now Playing: Protesters, security forces clash in Myanmar day after deadly crackdown

Now Playing: Spring snowfall, group meditation, Capitol security: World in Photos, March 4

Now Playing: Daisy Ridley talks about her new film, ‘Chaos Walking’

Now Playing: Buckingham Palace opens investigation into Duchess Meghan bullying allegations

Now Playing: A royal investigation

Now Playing: Thousands of asylum-seekers have been waiting months to years at US-Mexico border

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 3, 2021

Now Playing: Aurora borealis shines above frozen lake

Now Playing: ‘Significant Surge’ of crossings at US-Mexico border