SpaceX rocket explodes during test flight

More
Minutes after completing what appeared to be a successful test flight and landing, the SpaceX Starship rocket exploded from a possible leak in the propellant tank.
0:19 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SpaceX rocket explodes during test flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Minutes after completing what appeared to be a successful test flight and landing, the SpaceX Starship rocket exploded from a possible leak in the propellant tank. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76259942","title":"SpaceX rocket explodes during test flight","url":"/WNT/video/spacex-rocket-explodes-test-flight-76259942"}