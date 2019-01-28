Transcript for St. Louis police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter

St. Louis police officer charged with killing a fellow officer, shooting her in the chest. Investigators say they were playing a form of Russian roulette in his home. Here's ABC's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren appearing bruised and battered in his mug shot. Officer Hendren is accused of allegedly shooting and killing fellow officer, 24-year-old katyln Alix, in what authorities are calling a game gone wrong. As much as it saddens me and my staff to file these charges, Katlyn and her family deserve accountability and justice. Reporter: Authorities say officer Alix was offduty she and another officer were at Hendren's house early Thursday morning. Prosecutors allege Hendren pulled out a revolver and started playing a game, emptying the gun's cylinder before placing one bullet back in, similar to Russian roulette, except the players take turns pointing the gun at each other and firing. Hendren allegedly pulled the trigger for the fatal shot killing officer Alix. Police say Hendren were both on-duty when the shooting happened. According the "St. Louis post dispatch," Hendren head butted a police SUV after the shooting and had to be hospitalized. Tonight, it's unclear why officer Hendren was at home when he was on-duty. He's been suspended without pay and facs charges including involuntary manslaughter. David? Thank you, will. There is word coming in,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.