Teenager allegedly plotted to kill Joe Biden, federal prosecutors say

Investigators discovered that 19-year-old suspect Alexander Hillel Treisman allegedly traveled within miles of Biden’s home and posted messages about killing the former vice president online.
1:09 | 10/24/20

Teenager allegedly plotted to kill Joe Biden, federal prosecutors say

