Thousands evacuate as volcano erupts on island of Saint Vincent

More
The long dormant La Soufriere Volcano last erupted in April 1979.
1:05 | 04/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands evacuate as volcano erupts on island of Saint Vincent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"The long dormant La Soufriere Volcano last erupted in April 1979.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76999291","title":"Thousands evacuate as volcano erupts on island of Saint Vincent","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-evacuate-volcano-erupts-island-saint-vincent-76999291"}