Transcript for It’s time for houses of worship to open: Trump

We turn to the white house and the new demand from president trump over houses of worship. Coming before cameras to call those services, quote, essential, and urging governors to open them now, threatening to override them if they don't. Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump today, declared it is time for houses worship to reopen. Demanding governors to allow churches, synagogues and mosques to hold in-person services. The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now for this Reporter: The president insisted he will act if the governors don't. If they don't do it, I will override the governors. Reporter: But the president walked out without answering questions or saying what authority he has on a decision that belongs to local leaders, not the federal government. And just after the president declared he wants churches open this weekend, Dr. Birx of his coronavirus task force, said in some areas, those in higher risk categories may have to wait before going to services. Maybe they can't go this week if there's high number of covid cases. Maybe they wait another week. But there is a way to social distance, like you are here, in places of worship. Reporter: The issue has been divisive. In holly springs, Mississippi, first pentecostal church was burned to the ground this week. The church had sued the city to lift restrictions on church services. Graffiti in the parking lot read, bet you stay home now you hypocrites. Jon Karl joins us from the white house. The CDC releasing new guidelines for faith based communities? Reporter: Suggesting social distancing, also the wearing of face coverings. They've also called for having the services outside and to limit the singing by choir and congregants. The CDC guidelines note the act of singing may contribute to covid-19 possibly through the transmission of aerosols. That's big about the outside services during summer. Now overseas to the horrific

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.