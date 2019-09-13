Transcript for A tip of the hat to the people who make, shape the classic Stetson

Talk to your doctor about Chantix. Finally tonight, "Made in America" is back. You already know, wherever we go, we like to find something made in America. In Texas, we found a true "Made in America" original. We set out to find an American classic. A Stetson hat. Hello, sir, how are you? Reporter: I can tell by the hats. Founded by John B. Stetson in 1865 during the gold rush. He traveled out west. He did. Reporter: He was in search of gold like everyone else? He was. He set out to pike's peak. And on his way realized that people had inadequate headwear. Reporter: Selling hats for $5. By 1900, he had the largest hat factory in the world. More than a century later, more than 200 workers in Garland, Texas. And they all have to pass through Justin Thomason, head of quality control. I have to admit, I'm feeling a little underdressed here. You should be. You're in Texas you need a hat. Reporter: I definitely need a Stetson. Justin proud to show me the label inside. And you see right here, it says made in the usa. Yes. Reporter: And you guys are proud of it? Absolutely. Reporter: How many people went into making and shaping About 100 sets of hands. Reporter: On every hat? Reporter: Making hats for Buffalo bill, will Rogers, Annie Oakley, James Dean, Roy Rogers, Ronald Regan, Indiana Jones. All right. Let's give it a shot. All right, that looks really good. Reporter: Yeah? What do you think? You just want a little snug on the front of your forehead. Reporter: Yeah? To where it's not going to blow away. It looks really good. Reporter: You think I can pull it off? Absolutely. You're doing it right now. Reporter: We'll let everyone at home decide that. Tonight in that Texas factory a tip of the hat to those workers. We all of us love a good Stetson. "Made in America"! We love "Made in America." Thank you for watching here on a Friday night. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you right back here on Monday. Good night.

