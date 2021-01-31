Transcript for Tom Llamas says goodbye and thank you to ABC News and viewers

Finally tonight, a story you may not have heard. This will be my last broadcast at ABC news. So first, thank you. Over the years it has been a pleasure spending the weekends together. We worked hard to bring you the latest, most important, and most interesting stories from around the globe. So thank you for trusting us. There has been a lot of news since I got here, but time and time again the stories you wrote to me about, or tweeted, were the ones that ended the broadcast. The "America strong" segments. The military parent coming home and surprising their children, the community coming together crowdfunding to help a neighbor, or the first responder going above and beyond. All reminders that America is strong. I want to thank the incredible team that produces this broadcast and the force that is ABC news. Risking their lives, sometimes working never-ending shifts, and not stopping until your questions are answered. It has been an honor to work here. I am the son of immigrants and because of that I have never taken for granted the opportunity or the responsibility to be able to sit at this desk and bring you the truth. The American dream comes in many forms and there is a big family down in Miami, Florida, that will tell you this is one of them. And that dream will continue. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Stay safe. Good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.