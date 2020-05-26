Transcript for Travelers left scrambling as US ban on Brazil nears

Mary, thank you. Next to the horror unfolding in Brazil. Hospitals in overwhelmed. They're digging mass graves. The white house with a travel ban that begins just hours from now. Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the countdown to a midnight ban as travelers in Brazil scramble. The country is the world's new hot spot, second only to the U.S. In confirmed cases. The white house now pushing through the travel ban two days ahead of schedule, though U.S. Citizens are exempt. More than 23,000 have now died in Brazil from covid-19. The daily death rate exceeding that of the U.S. For the first time as hospitals become overwhelmed. And across the country, mass graves are dug to handle the surge. President bolsonaro, who called covid-19 a "Little flu," still defying social distancing and, at times, not wearing a mask just feet away from supporters. And here in Mexico, cases also steadily rise with more than 71,000 confirmed cases and more than 7,600 deaths. But a new study of the data by a civic watchdog group claims that the number of deaths could be much higher. All of this as health professionals on both sides of the border are increasingly concerned over new plans to open up popular tourism sites in Mexico like cancun next week. Just turning back to Brazil, look at this video of the president amid the crowd of supporters hugging a small crowd. Accused of flouting social distancing rules, attending rallies as Brazilians are dying in unprecedented numbers. David? Ian, thank you. And back here at home tonight, there is a desperate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.