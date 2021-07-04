$2 trillion infrastructure plan faces resistance on Capitol Hill

President Joe Biden told Republicans he’s open to compromise, but not inaction, on his new infrastructure plan. GOP critics say the plan is far too sweeping.
2:42 | 04/07/21

