Transcript for What is in the $2 trillion relief plan?

shared the story. Matt, thank you. Next to the $2 trillion relief plan, with $1,200 proposed checks for millions. How long will unemployment be extended? Here's Jon Karl. Reporter: Tonight, congress is hoping to pass the biggest economic relief bill in American history. A fight has arrived at our shores. We did not seek it. We did not want it, but now we're going to win it. Reporter: As part of the $2 trillion deal, people earning $75,000 a year or less will get a $1,200 check plus $500 per child. Those earning up to $99,000 a year will get a smaller check. Help is on the way. Big help, quick help. Reporter: For Elizabeth Mejias, a waitress in Los Angeles, it's not a moment too soon. I need to know that I'm going to be okay and so will my kids be if we were to get sick right now. Reporter: Under the bill, people will receive unemployment benefits for up to 39 weeks instead of 26. And the size of an unemployment check will go up by $600 for four months. There's also help for small businesses. Diane and lily Joyal own a flower shop in North Carolina. We've had probably 20-plus events cancel or postpone. A lot of weddings. Reporter: The bill includes a $367 billion loan program for small businesses who do not lay off their workers. And $500 billion for large corporations and hard-hit industries like airlines and hotels. There's also more than $100 billion in aid for hospitals and health care systems. And money to help the states offset their losses. Jon, the back and forth has gone on for days. When can we expect a vote on the bill, and when can Americans expect the checks to go out? Reporter: The senate will vote tonight or tomorrow. The house will follow shortly thereafter. If that happens, checks will go out April 6th. If you get it by mail, it could take three or four weeks. But it depends on congress getting it passed soon. Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.