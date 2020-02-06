Troops poised to deploy in nation's capital

More
Active duty Army troops are prepared to come to the nation’s capital after President Trump told Republican and Democratic governors on a call that they should “dominate” with more arrests.
5:17 | 06/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Troops poised to deploy in nation's capital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:17","description":"Active duty Army troops are prepared to come to the nation’s capital after President Trump told Republican and Democratic governors on a call that they should “dominate” with more arrests.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71007092","title":"Troops poised to deploy in nation's capital","url":"/WNT/video/troops-poised-deploy-nations-capital-71007092"}