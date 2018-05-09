Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi

More
The South continues to be slammed with heavy rain and gusty winds; flood watches were in effect from Florida to Arkansas.
2:06 | 09/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57631138,"title":"Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi","duration":"2:06","description":"The South continues to be slammed with heavy rain and gusty winds; flood watches were in effect from Florida to Arkansas.","url":"/WNT/video/tropical-storm-gordon-makes-landfall-mississippi-57631138","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.