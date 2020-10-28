Transcript for Trump, Biden discuss COVID-19 on campaign trail

But we move on, it is now a race to the finish for president trump and Joe Biden. Six days to go until election day. President trump at Arizona today. At each stop along the way, saying we're rounding the turn on the virus. And what the president said about the disturbing new numbers, the cases in the midwest and elsewhere. Joe Biden promising a national plan to get the virus under control. Holding a briefing with public health officials and blasting the president after hundreds of trump supporters were stranded for hours in Nebraska overnight. Some were taken to the hospital. It has become clear in these final days, as the president makes his case, he's fighting not only Joe Biden but the reality that there is a surge of the virus. Cases up in 45 states. Deaths now up in 30 states. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: In the final days of his campaign, Donald Trump is facing two foes, Joe Biden and a pandemic that is getting worse in the very places he needs to win. Unable to ignore the virus, he's downplaying it and he's making promises. And a safe vaccine is coming very quickly. You're going to have it momentarily. We're rounding the turn regardless. Normal life will fully resume. That's what we want. Normal life. Normal life. Reporter: Campaigning in Nebraska, a rare acknowledgement from the president that some parts of the country are hurting. The midwest, a little areas in the midwest, certain areas that are heated up right now, they'll go down. They'll go down very quickly. They'll be down within two weeks. Reporter: But the president's own coronavirus task force offered a much bleaker assessment in a report sent to governs this week, describing quote unrelenting, broad community spread in the midwest, upper midwest and the west, saying, quote, it will requi aggressive mitigation to control. The president still insists the only reason the numbers are going up is because there's more testing. You know why we have so many cases? Because we test more. Reporter: But today, the president's point person on testing says that's not true. That more people are getting sick and more people are dying. We do assess that cases are actually going up, they're real. Because hospitalizations and deaths are starting to go up. Reporter: He also warned that if Americans don't wear masks, socially distancend avoid crowds, local governments will need to impose, quote, draconian measures to control the virus. Back in April, the white house coronavirus task force released recommendations for a gradual reopening of the states. Back then, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner told Bob Woodward, in audio obtained by CNN, that the president was taking control back from the doctors. That in my mind was almost like, you know, was almost like trump getting the country back from the doctors, right? In the sense that what he now did was, you know, he's going to own the open up. That basically was, we've now put out rules to get back to work. Trump's now back in charge. It's not the doctors. Reporter: But the president quickly undermined his administration's guidelines by urging states to open up immediately. Today, Dr. Fauci said if states had followed the plan, we would not be facing a covid-19 surge right now. If everybody had done that uniformly, I don't think we would be in the position we're in right now. Reporter: Now, the president is once again disregarding recommendations of health experts, holding packed rallies in places where infections are on the rise. After a trump rally in Nebraska last night, the president's supporters were left stranded outside in near-freezing temperatures. A fox reporter tweeted pictures as supporters waited for hours for buses to take them home. Many, including seniors, were forced to walk some 2 1/2 miles. Some 30 people sought help from paramedics, seven people were transported to the Joe Biden said it's a reflection of the way trump has handled the pandemic. He gets his photo op and he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of the failure to make a responsible plan. Reporter: As for Biden, he's keeping a much lower profile, his only scheduled event today was a covid briefing with health officials. After that, he went out to vote. All right, so, let's get to Jon Karl live with us in Washington. And you mentioned there in your report, the president facing really two opponents here, Joe Biden and this virus, given this disturbing surge and it's taking hold, we take note, in some key battleground states. Reporter: David, the virus new infections are actually on the rise in every single battleground state. None more dramatically than Wisconsin, which has seen an increase in new infections of some 400% over the past two Of course, every state counts, but we point that out, given the fact we have six days to go until this election. The president counting on those battlegrounds, as you know. And there was another headline you're following. We remember sometime back, the New York Times publishing that op-ed from a administration, someone describing themselves as the resistance. Reporter: The anonymous official is someone named miles Taylor, hardly a household name. At the time, he was the deputy chief of staff for the secretary of homeland security. I think many people were under the impression, I know I was, that the article was written by somebody with a much more senior role. Miles Taylor wrote today that he also wanted to recognize the officials who spoke out but did not do so anonymously, saying, quote, history will also record the names of those souls who had everything to lose but up anyway. David? Jon Karl. Jon, six days to go, thank you. More than 75 million

