Transcript for Trump defends ousting of State Department inspector general

There is another major headline meantime this Monday evening the president firing the inspector general at the State Department president late today saying secretary Pompeo. Asked him to fire the IG and so he did. Secretary Pompeo now saying he did not know he was under scrutiny by the IG. Here's Martha Raddatz tonight. Tonight president truck defending the ousting of State Department inspector general Steve Winnick at pomp KO's request. I was. Happy to do it might care requested that I do it. He should have done it a long time ago. Linux office was working on two investigations. Including a Pompeo himself according to the chair of the house foreign affairs committee. Congressman Eliot Engel telling ABC news the watchdog was investigating Pompeo was declaration of an emergency last may. To sell eight billion dollars worth of arms to Saudi Arabia. Bypassing congress and accusations. That Pompeo used a staffer to run personal errands. Like don't walking and picking up dry cleaning. Maybe he's negotiating wins Kim Jung Lauren. Okay about nuclear weapons so that he says please could you walk like the Hulk. You mind walking my dog and you know what I'd rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him washed dishes because maybe has wife isn't there. Palm payload telling the Washington Post late today he was unaware of the investigations. Saying. It was not possible that this decision was based on any effort to retaliate. Because I simply don't know I'm not briefed undies investigations. So why did pump pale fire lit it peace Atlantic was not performing the way he wanted him to. And was not additive for the State Department David Laurie Martha Raddatz thank you.

