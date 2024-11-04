Trump focuses on inflation, immigration in campaign's closing days

The former president took time out of campaigning in battleground states to appear on former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's podcast, where he appealed to young male voters.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live