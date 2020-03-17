Transcript for Trump plan: Give direct cash payments to most Americans

He said it could be weeks before we know if the restrictions are having an impact. Thank you. And president trump urging congress to send money to American families. Here's Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: Facing one of the biggest economic crises in American history, president trump is urging congress to inject up to a trillion dollars into the economy. We are going big. Reporter: One big piece of the plan which is still being negotiated, direct cash payments to most Americans. ABC news has been talking to some of those hit hardest, including parents of the nearly 30 million children who rely on schools, most of which are now closed, for low-cost or free lunches. Tell me how life is at home right now. It's scary. The kids don't understand. Trying to explain to the kids is the biggest part. This is serious right now. This is the new normal now. Mm-hmm. Reporter: Tonight, many are without work because their employers are forced to shut down, including the more than 7 million people who work in restaurants and bars. So, in total, how many employees are you -- 200. 200. Have they confided in you about, worried about rent and paying bills? You can see fear in their eyes. You can see it. Reporter: The administration says it wants to start sending out checks to Americans right away. It's unclear how much. Senator Mitt Romney has proposed $1,000 per person. Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks. Reporter: The emerging trillion-dollar plan also includes relief for the industries hit hardest, including hotels and airlines, which have asked for $50 billion. There's also a measure to allow people an extra 90 days to pay their taxes without penalty or interest. Jon, we know the administration wants to send out checks to help Americans. What else are you learning? Reporter: I just talked to a senior administration official involved in negotiating this. He says the plan is right now of checks of more than $1,000 for every American except for those in upper income levels. One in early April, and then another later if the situation

