Trump rules out Haley and Pompeo in White House administration 

President-elect Donald Trump announced this weekend that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley would not be part of his White House administration.

November 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live