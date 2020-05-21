Transcript for Trump visits Michigan, a key state to reelection

President trump tonight making his third trip to a battleground state in just three this time, meeting with American workers at a Ford plant in Michigan. It all comes amid the difficult numbers. Another 2.4 million Americans timing for unemployment. More than 38 million now since this all began. And as the president toured the plant, he was pressed on several issues, including why no mask, with workers there wearing theirs. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: Today, president trump left Washington for the third time in three weeks to visit a state key to his re-election. This time, Michigan. He toured a Ford plant that's now building ventilators. Maintaining social distance, but once again opting not to wear a mask, even as those around him did. Not necessary here. Everybody's been tested and I've been tested. Reporter: Masks are required at the plant. And Michigan's attorney general had urged him to wear one. Today's events were extremely disappointing and yet totally predictable. Reporter: The president has never been seen in public with a mask on, but he revealed he does have one. He said he wore it behind the scenes. Here's my mask, right here. And I liked it very much. Reporter: His visit to Michigan comes just a day after he threatened to cut federal funds to the state because election officials there mailed voters applications for absentee ballots. The president falsely declared that was illegal. Michigan's governor -- who is dealing with not just the pandemic, but also a massive 500-year flood -- urged him to stop making threats. Threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary and I think is something that is unacceptable. Reporter: Still today, the president ramped up his baseless charges about voting by mail, saying it should be reserved for sick people, for people with a reasonable excuse and for himself. We don't want to have vote by mail, we want people to vote -- now, if you're president of the United States and if you vote in Florida and you can't be there, you should be able to send in a ballot to vote. To really vote, and without fraud, you have to go and vote at the polling place. Reporter: There is not evidence of widespread fraud in voting by mail. Senator Mitt Romney pointed out that 90% of voters in Republican dominated Utah vote by mail. It works very well, yeah. Our vote by mail system works very well in Utah. And so let's get right to Jon Karl tonight. And we already know, Jon, that mail-in ballots are sure to be a big issue, with many Americans concerned about this second wave of coronavirus come the fall. Reporter: Well, and several states are expanding vote by mail. In most places, David, this is an entirely bipartisan movement, and it's important to say, again, there have been multiple studies that have shown no evidence of widespread fraud in mail-in voting. And in the states that are doing this, safeguards are put in place, significant safeguards, to ensure that there will be no fraud and that people only eligible voters are able to vote, whether they're voting in person or by mail. We'll stay on it, of course. Our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Thanks, Jon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.