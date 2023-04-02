Trump's inditement shakes up 2024 presidential race

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his presidential bid, saying that Donald Trump's indictment should disqualify him from running again.

April 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live