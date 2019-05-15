Transcript for Trump's son agrees to testify again before Congress

We are also following a breaking headline at this hour from Washington, involving the president's son, Donald Trump Jr. We have learned tonight that trump Jr. Has struck a last-minute deal. He will testify behind closed doors after being subpoenaed. Until now, it had been unclear if he would comply with the subpoena. And Mary Bruce has late reporting tonight from the hill. Reporter: Faced with a subpoena, tonight, the president's son is agreeing to go another round, striking a deal to testify again before the republican-led senate intelligence committee. Just this morning, the president, frustrated. Well, you know, it's really a tough situation, because my son spent, I guess over 20 hours testifying about something that Mueller said was 100% okay. And now they want him to testify again. I don't know why. I have no idea why. But it seems very unfair to me. Reporter: But now, Donald Trump Jr. Has agreed to testify behind closed doors in mid-june. The interview will be limited in time and scope. The deal ends a tense standoff between the president's son and the republican-controlled committee, that had put many senate Republicans in an awkward position. I wouldn't put him back into the circus. There's a lot of political motivation for keeping this story going. At some point, this is not about finding facts, this smacks of politics. Reporter: Tonight, trump Jr. Is promising to repay those loyal Republicans. A source saying trump Jr. Is "Incredibly appreciative to the members that went to bat for him, and he will return the favor come the 2020 campaign." All right, Mary Bruce live up on the hill tonight for us. And Mary, there had been so many questions about this, but tonight you're learning why the committee decided to subpoena the president's son in the first place? Reporter: Sources say twice Donald Trump Jr. Agreed to meet the committee, but then didn't show up. That forced the committee to issue the subpoena. Tonight, it's still unclear what they want to ask him about. But there are remaining questions about his role over trump tower in Moscow. David? Mary, thank you. Meanwhile, our Cecilia Vega today asking president trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.