Urgent investigation after a multiple cars and homes hit by gunfire

Authorities are investigating a shooting spree in Raleigh, North Carolina, after at least a dozen cars and homes near Interstate 40 were hit by gunfire. Police say two people have been detained.

November 7, 2024

