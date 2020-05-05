US accuses China of covering up severity of COVID-19

More
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has seen proof the virus came from a Wuhan lab, but that evidence has not been produced.
2:48 | 05/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US accuses China of covering up severity of COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has seen proof the virus came from a Wuhan lab, but that evidence has not been produced.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70500453","title":"US accuses China of covering up severity of COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/us-accuses-china-covering-severity-covid-19-70500453"}