Transcript for US Ambassador set to testify under subpoena in the ongoing impeachment inquiry

And next, news tonight about the impeachment showdown. President trump railing against Democrats for three straight nights. The U.S. Ambassador to the eu scheduled to testify on capitol hill this week, defying an order from the state department. Reportedly planning to tell congress, when he texted there was no quid pro quo, he was relaying what president trump had told him. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Even as the impeachment inquiry gathers new momentum, tonight president trump is not conceding an inch. Impeachment. I never thought I'd see or hear that word with respect to me. Impeachment. Reporter: Addressing evangelical Christians at the values voters summit, trump denied he ever pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, withholding $400 million in military aid for leverage. There was no quid pro quo. There was no quid pro quo. Reporter: The president has pointed to this September 9th text message in his defense. The text message that I saw from ambassador sondland, who's highly respected, was, there's no quid pro quo. He said that. Reporter: But today "The Washington post" reports that ambassador Gordon sondland plans to testify that those are not his words. The text came in response to the top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine, who questioned the administration's abrupt decision to withhold the military aid to Ukraine. The diplomat William Taylor texted, "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign." Four hours later, sondland texted back, "The president has been crystal clear. No quid pro quos of any kind." Sondland then suggested they stop texting about the issue. According to the "Post," sondland is now prepared to tell congress that the language "No quid pro quo" was relayed to him by trump himself. It was in a phone call. And that sondland has no independent knowledge if that was really true. Let me say I'm delighted he is coming in. I'm anticipating hearing what he has to say because he's certainly key. Reporter: The ambassador was initially blocked from testifying, but he's now under subpoena. We're told he's going to testify despite instructions to all

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.