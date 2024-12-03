US expresses 'grave concern' after South Korea’s president imposes martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing growing calls to resign, after he imposed martial law Tuesday, claiming opposition leaders are trying to overthrow the government.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live