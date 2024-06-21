US Supreme Court votes 8-1 to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers

Gun control advocates and domestic abuse victims' rights groups praised a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding a federal ban on people under domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns.

June 21, 2024

