US Treasury Department hit in cyberbreach by China-sponsored actor: Officials

Hackers gained access to a third-party cybersecurity service the department used, then got into Treasury employee workstations and unclassified documents, officials told the Senate Banking Committee.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live