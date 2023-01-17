Video shows 4-year-old waving gun, pulling trigger at neighbor

ABC News obtained video of an incident in Indiana where a 4-year-old boy waved his parent's loaded gun at a neighbor, but no one was hurt and the boy's father was charged with neglect.

January 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live