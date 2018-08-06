Volcano in Guatemala forcing new evacuations as death toll rises

At least 109 people have been killed after Sunday's massive eruption; about 200 are still missing.
0:19 | 06/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Volcano in Guatemala forcing new evacuations as death toll rises
And in Guatemala tonight the volcano fire is forcing new evacuations the death told they are also rising at least 109 people killed. Some 200 still missing. And in Hawaii lava from the chill away a volcano demolishing more than 600 homes and completely destroying the island's largest lake green lake.

