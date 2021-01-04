2 volcanos erupt in Europe

More
New drone footage showed lava spewing from a geyser that erupted two weeks ago near Iceland’s capital. Also, Italy’s Mount Etna erupted for the 17th time since February.
0:20 | 04/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 volcanos erupt in Europe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"New drone footage showed lava spewing from a geyser that erupted two weeks ago near Iceland’s capital. Also, Italy’s Mount Etna erupted for the 17th time since February.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76820410","title":"2 volcanos erupt in Europe ","url":"/WNT/video/volcanos-erupt-europe-76820410"}