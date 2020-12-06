Transcript for Vote to restrict ‘no knock’ warrants after Breonna Taylor’s death

There's also news coming in tonight in the deadly police shooting of breonna Taylor in Louisville. Shot eight times. Tonight, the police incident report now out, listing her injuries as none. And now, a key vote in that city on no knock warrants. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: It's one of the other shootings of black Americans that has sent protesters to the streets. This one, a woman in Louisville, Kentucky, saying her name, breonna Taylor. And tonight, police who've been called out for killing her have released this incident report, after three long months, and it's nearly blank, with very few details on what went wrong. The 26-year-old ambulance worker was shot dead in her own home March 13th by police who were trying to serve a no-knock warrant meant for someone else who was already in police custody. 911, what is your emergency? I don't know what's happening. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend. Reporter: The report lists her injuries as none, even though she was shot eight times. Officers used a battering ram to break down her door, but under forced entry, it's checked no. None of the officers have been charged. I think it's insane. Why would you want to enter into a home in the middle of the night without announcing yourselfing? Reporter: This time, there is no police body camera video showing what happened. And police say they won't comment on an ongoing investigation. Local authorities in Louisville tonight are voting on something called breonna's law, something that would limit these no-knock warrants. David? Steve, thank you. We turn this evening to an ABC news investigation with our ABC stations.

