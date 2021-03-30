White House dog involved in 2nd biting incident

More
Major, the German shepherd rescue, has been involved in another biting incident with a National Park Service employee during a walk on the South Lawn, said a White House spokesperson.
0:11 | 03/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House dog involved in 2nd biting incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Major, the German shepherd rescue, has been involved in another biting incident with a National Park Service employee during a walk on the South Lawn, said a White House spokesperson.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76776263","title":"White House dog involved in 2nd biting incident","url":"/WNT/video/white-house-dog-involved-2nd-biting-incident-76776263"}