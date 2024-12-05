Wind and snow create life-threatening conditions in Midwest and Northeast

A graveyard of abandoned cars and trucks was ere seen in Erie, Pennsylvania, where whiteout conditions made travel dangerous on Thursday. The weather service warned of gusts up to 80 miles an hour.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live