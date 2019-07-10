Transcript for Woman arrested, hospitalized after allegedly sneaking past gate agent

and authorities reporting two security breaches at two different airports in Florida. A woman in Orlando allegedly getting by TSA and the flight crew to board a plane without I.D. Or a boarding pass. And in Miami tonight, a passenger bypassing the gate agent has now been detained. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: This is the woman authorities say got through security and onto a jet without a ticket. Finally escorted off after a 45-minute standoff. I know the protocol of flight attendants. Reporter: The woman, undetected, until Jenni Clemons boarded the delta flight from Orlando to Atlanta and found the woman in her seat. She just said, I'm not moving. Reporter: Turns out, according to the TSA, she was able to sneak past the TSA officer checking I.D.S and boarding passes. She was screened, but then snuck by the delta gate agent, too. When confronted, she told a flight attendant she threw away her boarding pass and suggested a selfie on her phone was her I.D. I need a government issued I.D. Okay, well I'm showing the picture I.D. Ma'am, that's not a government I.D., that's a photo. This is just as good. Reporter: 48 hours later, this morning in Miami, authorities say another person blowing past a gate agent. This man taken into custody and hospitalized. It's unclear what the motive was for either person and whether either of them will be charged with a crime. David? David Kerley with us tonight. Thank you.

