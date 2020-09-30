Transcript for Woman gives birth while intubated for COVID-19

Finally tonight, America strong. The new mom who had covid. She waited weeks to hold her newborn son in her arms. Jacqueline Rodriguez was 28 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with covid-19. I couldn't breathe at all. Like, I was -- my -- I was taking very shallow breath. Reporter: She was taken to the icu in Boston, where she was intubated. Doctors knew that she and her baby were in trouble. The team, along with her husband, Raul, making the decision to deliver the baby. Baby Julian was born ten weeks early and healthy. Hi Say hi. Less than a day later, Jacqueline woke up. It was very hard. Just the entire -- Scenario. Sorry. Still testing positive for covid, she could not hold her baby, but her husband would bring their newborn to the window. I was so happy. It's crazy, you know? I mean, to see her son the first time, it was like she did it, you know? I'm alive. She did it, she's alive and that's all that matters. It would be weeks before Jacqueline tested negative, finally able to hold her newborn baby for the first time. And after 83 days in the hospital, baby Julian was allowed to go home. The team lining the halls. And right here tonight -- Hi, David. Jacqueline, Raul and baby Julian all home together and grateful. They did everything they could for these two. I appreciate it to the bottom of And their nurse, Angela, grateful, too. Hi, David. Telling us helping this mom, this baby, was a gift. Just reminds me and all of us in health care of why we do what we do. Grateful to that team and so glad that Jacqueline and Julian

