ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman shares latest developments from Tel Aviv

Longman joins “The View” following a surprise attack by Hamas over the weekend in Israel: "I think the full reality of what actually happened in those communities isn't yet fully clear."

October 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live