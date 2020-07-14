-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer talk to us live from their bed about ‘Expecting Amy’
-
Now Playing: Author Kevin Kwan surprises group of super fans
-
Now Playing: Melissa Etheridge opens up about son’s death and what she’s doing to honor him
-
Now Playing: Tina Turner teaming up with Kygo for remix of 'What's Love Got To Do With It'
-
Now Playing: Paris Jackson reveals her new music career
-
Now Playing: Body found in lake believed to be actress Naya Rivera
-
Now Playing: Officials recover body from lake where Naya Rivera disappeared
-
Now Playing: John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston dies at 57
-
Now Playing: NFL team drops controversial ‘Redskins’ name, logo
-
Now Playing: Read along with GMA3 this summer
-
Now Playing: Why Andy Samberg doesn't want you to know much about his new film 'Palm Springs'
-
Now Playing: Washington Redskins expected to change team name
-
Now Playing: Brett Eldredge performs 'Good Day' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan talks CMA Best of Fest special
-
Now Playing: ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ leads the box office 40 years after initial release
-
Now Playing: Cardi B shares video of her daughter’s birthday celebration
-
Now Playing: Search continues for ‘Glee’ actress
-
Now Playing: Shaggy performs 'Electric Avenue'
-
Now Playing: 'Binge This': 'Palm Springs' starring Andy Samberg is available to stream on Hulu