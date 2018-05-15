Best pet on the net: Bernie Behar or Hostin's Hens?

More
Martha Stewart joins "The View" to judge a competition between Joy Behar's pup and Sunny Hostin's chickens.
7:18 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Best pet on the net: Bernie Behar or Hostin's Hens?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55180773,"title":"Best pet on the net: Bernie Behar or Hostin's Hens?","duration":"7:18","description":"Martha Stewart joins \"The View\" to judge a competition between Joy Behar's pup and Sunny Hostin's chickens. ","url":"/theview/video/best-pet-net-bernie-behar-hostins-hens-55180773","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.