gone, and covid cases are on the rise in 33 states, but education secretary Betsy Devos says she's ready to ring the school bell in September, and she was asked this on CNN, how she's making sure it will be safe for students and teachers. Take a look at her response. Do you have a plan for what schools should do? The plan -- schools should do what's right on the ground at that time for their students and for their situation. I am urging all schools to be re -- to open and be providing their students a full-time education. We all acknowledge that that could and may well look different in a certain area that has a flare-up of the virus. So sunny, a lot of us are going to be helping to make this decision. You for your daughter and joy for her grandson, and me for my great-granddaughter. You know, where are you at with all of this? Does it feel like you're ready to just get your daughter right into school? Well, no. Especially when you hear from someone like Betsy Devos that there really is no federal plan in place. I mean, you just have to look at the numbers. I think Florida over the weekend hit an all-time high in terms of numbers, you know, we see at least 33 states seeing higher rates of new cases compared to the previous week. Saturday, Florida actually had 15,299 new cases, the highest number of new cases in a single day by any state since this pandemic began. How can a mother in Florida feel comfortable putting her daughter or her son in a classroom? It just doesn't make sense, because while we know that children certainly have a less chance of getting the virus, they can still get the virus. Children have died from the virus, and then they can bring it home to their parents, to their grandparents. We know there are multigenerational households all over the country, including in my own. So am I comfortable sending my daughter to school in the fall without any real federal plan in place? I'm just not. I'm not. We haven't handled this pandemic -- Right. -- Federally in the way that we should have, and it's just not safe for our children, and it's just not safe for the country. Right. So Meghan, we're not seeming to get any real guidance from the education secretary. So what do you think a good idea for a plan could be? Well, first and foremost on that point, Betsy Devos needs major media training if she's going to have a job like this in the administration during a pandemic. I don't know if I have ever seen someone at that level be worse in interviews, and you're laughing, joy, but it's quite serious. I mean, we're talking about life and death situations and children going back to school. I was horrified when I saw it yesterday because I'm someone who is a proponent of children going back to school. There was an interesting article on cnn.com today where she's talking about how she did reporting how this is unsustainable for a lot of working families, for single moms, for parents that work and they're having to make these hard decisions between cutting their hours, making up the money they've already lost from the pandemic and having child care and having their kids go to we've seen pediatricians, doctors, experts, the regression mentally, socially, and I worry about having a complete lost year for this generation, and I think we have to have a plan, and I'm really disappointed and quite frankly disgusted that five plus months in, there is just no plan. Like, apparently if you are a working, single mom with four kids, you're screwed and that is not acceptable in the united States of America. Mm-hmm. Today, and I think that everyone from Betsy Devos on down, Republicans, Democrats, as far as I'm concerned, vote everybody out on both sides from the ground up because I'm so sick of our paying taxpayer dollars to come up with absolute jack five months in for the children of America. One would think it would have been a smart idea to encourage people to wear the masks since those are ways that we can guarantee that a whole lot of people are not going to get sick, but nobody decided that this was as important as it should be. Now joy, you're a former teacher. How do you feel about how this can impact teachers along with the kids? Yeah. What's funny, Meghan is that media training is the least of her problems. That's what made me laugh. It's about communication. I know. She sucks. So according to the family foundation, 1.5 million teachers are at greater risk of serious illness if infected by the coronavirus. 1 in 4 teachers. That's a lot. Do you know what really is making -- amusing me today, is this idea that the Republican party cares about education. They have been spending the last few decades defunding education, and they think that we're going to believe this baloney that they're throwing at us now that they care about our children? Give me a break. Donald Trump only cares about getting re-elected. Full stop, and we know from John Bolton and other sources right on the front lines with him that that is his ultimate goal. That's all he cares about. Well, I don't think it's fair to say Republicans don't care about children. I mean, that's very aggressive and incendiary. Education. Education, whatever. I said education. Excuse me. Well, Republicans don't care about education? I mean, what about teachers unions? One of the ideas that I have heard is teachers who are immune compromised or above a certain age should maybe do doing their classes via zoom or satellite, and have a proctor who is healthy and feels comfortable be social distancing. Someone like governor Desantis says F we can have people at Walmart and theme parks, we should be able to figure out how to get kids social distancing in schools and it feels like there's a moving goal post of priorities, but to sit here and say that Republicans don't care about education or cldren is just ridiculous. Well, then why do they keep defunding it? Why do they keep defunding education? Every time I turn around, it's less money. I was a teacher. I know what I'm talking about. Okay, Meghan? I was not a teacher. I think what's exhausting is coming on the show every day and being told that Republicans don't care about anything. We just want people to die. We want children not to be educated and nothing matters. This is a crisis in this country right now. I have friends who have been calling me absolutely panicked that their kids can't go back to work and school in September, and we have to collectively come together and stop coming to the show and saying it's Republicans' fault. It's not. It's America's problem, and there's a lot of blame to be placed at trump's feet, but we can all collectively take blame on everyone in office. We'll be right back.

