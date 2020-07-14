California returns to modified shutdown

More
After a new surge in COVID-19 cases pushed Gov. Gavin Newsom to put parts of the state back into a modified lockdown, “The View” co-hosts react and discuss if other states will follow suit.
5:15 | 07/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California returns to modified shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:15","description":"After a new surge in COVID-19 cases pushed Gov. Gavin Newsom to put parts of the state back into a modified lockdown, “The View” co-hosts react and discuss if other states will follow suit.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"71777443","title":"California returns to modified shutdown","url":"/theview/video/california-returns-modified-shutdown-71777443"}