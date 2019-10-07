Transcript for Courts tell Trump blocking people on Twitter is unconstitutional

York, one of the best offenders at the cup, number 19, crystal Dunn! One of our local players out of northport, New York, midfielder Allie long! The two time goal keeper of the year, number 21, Adrianna Franch! The only mom on the cup team, number 22, forward Jessica McDonald! Mama's got the moves! Scoring the only goal in the world cup semifinal against England, forward christen press! One more, the winner of the golden ball, best player, the golden boot, top scorer, Megan rapinoe! All I do is win! Put your hands in the air! You can stay right there. Take a seat. Ladies and gentlemen, please rise for the presentation of colors, from the New York City police department, department of sanitation, correction, and sure department and please remain standing for the singing of our national anthem, performed by Lauren reggio. Oh, say, can you see, by the dawn's early light, what so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last gleaming? Whose broad stripes and bright stars, thro' the perilous fight, O'er the ramparts we watch'd, were so gallantly streaming? And the rockets' red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof thro' the night that our flag was still there. O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave O'er the land of the free and the home of the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.