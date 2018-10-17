New dating app for pro-Trump singles

More
"The View" co-hosts give their take on the new app and share if they have the same political views as their mate.
5:05 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New dating app for pro-Trump singles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58564688,"title":"New dating app for pro-Trump singles","duration":"5:05","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts give their take on the new app and share if they have the same political views as their mate.","url":"/theview/video/dating-app-pro-trump-singles-58564688","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.