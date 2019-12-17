Transcript for Democrat Slotkin met with protests and applause

But, speaking of getting heated, so far 15 democratic congress people in districts that you-know-who won say that they are going to vote yes on impeachment and it was met with mixed reviews when Michigan rep Elissa Slotkin made her case. Take a look. I hope you believe me when I tell you that I made this decision out of principle and out of a duty to protect and defend the constitution. I feel that in my bones, and I will stick to that regardless of what it had does to me politically.does to me politically. So you know, if you're in a district where people don't really see what you see, should you be afraid to lose the seat or should you vote with your conscience? It seems like on the Republican side no one is standing up to trump as far as I can see, unless I'm wrong. The ones who quit, they leave or they retire, but there is not one Republican who's -- Grassley, he's the only one that I remember saying this is really bad. But we'll see how he votes. Will Hurd said it was really bad. But they're not voting against impeachment. But this girl, this lady, Slotkin, she served in Iraq. So losing your life is harder than losing your job to her. So she is a brave person and she's out there. Anthony bran deezy, Chrissy hula Han, Ben Mcadams, Jason Crowe, Abby Kim, all Democrats in red districts are all voting for impeachment. They're brave, they're brave because they're doing the right thing. A lot of them are moderates. We talk so much about this time and I hear this a lot because I'm a moderate and they say you got to pick a side, you got to be one extreme or the other extreme. I would argue the opposite and today is a perfect example of that because it's these people that you should be listening to. When I think about a Mitch Mcconnell or Adam Schiff, their focus and only focus is to win seats, is to stay in whatever power -- I have to differ with you. That is their -- I don't think that's Adam Schiff at all. I've been listening to him for months. The man is concerned about the constitution. Mitch Mcconnell is not. It's as obvious as that. Their job though is to keep their seats, their job is to do what they need to do to keep their party in power. I'm talking about the folks today because I do think they needy oh they don't need to be booed and that happened in the clip that you just showed because they're speaking with their gut, with their heart, speaking on what they believe to be right even if that means they lose their seat. And I think we need more of that today. That's supposed to be the job, right, especially when you're talking about impeachment. You're supposed to follow the constitution and I don't think -- I agree with joy -- Not everyone sees the constitution as impeachment. But impeachment is outlined in the constitution. If you want to interpret it like that. It's a constitutional remedy. That's what it's for. And when you look at what the Republicans are doing, in my view, they're sort of all voting in lockstep. You have Mitch Mcconnell, Lindsey graham saying I've made my mind up already, and I think those folks, like Slotkin who are saying I'm voting with the constitution, I'm voting my conscience, I think that that is to be applauded. There was a New York op-ed that came out this morning written by four Republicans and I thought it was fascinating because they say the president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus profit. Which Schmidt. I think he worked on your father's campaign. They were notoriously fired from both campaigns, but okay. Wait, wait, wait. See, this is part of the problem. There's part of the problem because if we say -- Well, there's a lot of history. Let me say this because one of the things that I think everybody has to do is you have to let folks say these are the people who are standing up and saying something, and instead of -- because we don't know the ins and outs of what went on in the campaigns. There's a deeper story there. The intentions may not be right. Can I finish what I was saying. But for her, she needs to get it out and then we can start to talk about it. So what I thought was very interesting what they were saying was that they are calling on -- they're saying some of the congressional Republicans have really embraced and copied Mr. Trump's cruelty and defended and even adopted his corruption and they're hoping -- they're not optimistic -- that some of those Republicans charged with sitting as jurors in a likely senate impeachment trial will rise to the occasion. And that is actually my hope, that they rise to the occasion of the constitution and do the right thing. I'm not seeing that, at least on the Republican side. No. When you have someone like Lindsey graham that's saying I'm not going to be fair and impartial. They won't even let the witnesses come and testify.

