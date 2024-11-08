Fri, Nov 8, 2024: Sarah McBride, Alex Guarnaschelli

Sarah McBride calls the 2024 election ‘the dual story of pain and progress'; Alex Guarnaschelli serves up recipes from 'Italian American Forever'

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live